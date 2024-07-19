Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses

Builder under scanner, Rs 90 crore repair contract halted as responsibility shifts

A worker was seen cleaning the spot on the flyover where the slab fell in Andheri. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A section of an unused commercial structure under the Andheri flyover, a portion of which fell recently, has prompted action from the BMC. The corporation is in the final stages of awarding a Rs 90 crore contract for major repairs to the bridge. However, it has come to light that a private builder is responsible for maintaining the bridge. The corporation is currently awaiting a response before proceeding with its plans.

The Andheri flyover, part of the Western Express Highway also known as Jog flyover, made headlines after a construction section underneath it fell on a moving vehicle on July 4. BMC officials inspected the site following the incident and confirmed that while the flyover itself remains safe, the affected area was an incomplete structure beneath it and not part of the flyover.

Originally constructed by the PWD and transferred to BMC by MMRDA in November 2022. The BMC conducted a structural audit recommending major repairs. BMC subsequently initiated a tender process for the estimated Rs 90 crore repairs, now nearing its final stages with two contractors under consideration However, the incident has raised concerns about proceeding with such costly repairs when a third party is responsible for maintenance.

Constructed by Jog Engineering Ltd (JEL) under a contract allowing commercial use under the flyover, maintenance responsibility passed from JEL to Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd (HCPL) in 2005. HCPL, currently managing maintenance, has cited significant expenditures in an ongoing court case concerning commercial space use under the flyover.

“The issue of third-party maintenance arose during BMC’s July 4 site visit. Despite BMC’s structural audit, it is now evident that maintenance responsibility lies with a private contractor,” said a BMC official.

“The repairs are crucial. BMC has queried the contractor about bearing costs per their contract obligations. We await their response before proceeding,” said Abhijeet Bangar, additional BMC commissioner.