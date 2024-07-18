Mumbai: BMC contemplates appointing IIT for crack-free roads

The responsibility is not only restricted to quality control but extends to ensuring quality so that the roads will remain intact for many years

The BMC is thinking of appointing an IIT to supervise the ongoing concretization work of roads in the city. The responsibility is not only restricted to quality control but extends to ensuring quality so that the roads will remain intact for many years.

Of the total 2,050 km of roads in the city, 990 km is already concretized. The work on concretizing 236 km of roads began in 2022, and work related to 400 km of roads started in 2023. The contract for the remaining 423 km is yet to be given out. Though the BMC appointed third parties to supervise the ongoing concretization work of roads, this time they are thinking of taking help from IIT.

“The defect liability period of concrete roads is 10 years, but the life of these roads is much longer than that. If the roads are constructed by ensuring quality control as well as assurance, they will last longer. So we are seeking expert help from IIT," said additional commissioner Abhijeet Bangar.

The BMC uses core tests for quality control, but despite that, the roads develop cracks after a few months. "Filling the cracks is not the solution, but constructing roads that won't develop cracks or pores is important in the long run," said Bangar.