Thane crime: Elderly man cheated of Rs 30,000 in Dombivili

The police on Saturday said that a 75-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by an unidentified man who made away with the money in public in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday morning, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

According to police, the victim withdrew Rs 30,000 from a bank and was returning home when an unidentified man accosted him.

The official said the man allegedly told the victim that some dirt had fallen on his shirt and advised him to clean it.

As the septuagenarian proceeded to remove his shirt and kept his bag on the side, the accused grabbed it and fled with the money, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The official said a case has been registered under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

Man held for cheating several women under pretext of marriage after posing as cop

Police here have arrested a man who allegedly posed as a Delhi crime branch officer and cheated several women after befriending them on a matrimonial site and promising to marry them, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Himanshu Yogeshbahi Panchal (26), was caught on Tuesday from his native place Ahmedabad after a probe into a case registered by Valiv police in Maharashtra's Palghar district following a woman's complaint, according to a police release.

During the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that he had duped around a dozen women in the same way after connecting with them through the matrimonial site, the release said.

The accused used to pose as an officer from the cyber security cell of the Delhi Police's crime branch, it said.

He duped the woman in Valiv after connecting with her through the matrimonial site and promising to marry her.

The accused allegedly called the woman to various hotels and lodges and raped her on multiple occasions. He also gave her a fake diamond as gift, the Valiv police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Valiv police had registered an FIR against the man under sections 64(2)(m) (rape) and 318(4)(cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police probe team worked on several leads and arrested the man from Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the release said.

Further probe was on into the case, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)