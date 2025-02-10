A tax consultant from Mumbra, Thane, lost Rs 8.66 lakh after falling victim to a fraudulent digital investment scheme. The police have booked ten individuals for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Tax consultant loses Rs 8.66 lakh in digital investment scam; 10 booked x 00:00

A case has been registered against ten individuals for allegedly duping a 38-year-old tax consultant from Maharashtra’s Thane district by luring him into investing in a digital asset with promises of high returns, resulting in a financial loss of ₹8.66 lakh, police officials confirmed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, the accused had repeatedly contacted the victim, a resident of Mumbra, from November 2023 onwards, persuading him to invest in a cryptocurrency-like digital asset called MCOIN. The scheme was presented as a lucrative investment opportunity, with assurances of significant and quick returns. Convinced by their claims, the victim transferred funds amounting to ₹8.66 lakh into the investment.

However, when he attempted to seek updates regarding his returns, the accused stopped responding to his messages and calls, an official from Mumbra Police Station stated. Initially, the victim assumed there was a delay in processing the returns, but as time passed and there was no communication from the accused, he grew suspicious.

As per PTI reports, after multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach the individuals involved, the tax consultant realised he had been deceived and approached the Mumbra Police Station to lodge a complaint.

Thane housewife duped of Rs 29 lakh in fake investment scheme

A 43-year-old housewife in Maharashtra’s Thane district has fallen victim to an alleged investment scam, losing a substantial Rs 29 lakh after being lured by promises of lucrative returns, police said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of Mira Road, reported the incident to the local police, stating that the amount was lost over the past three years. According to her complaint, she was persuaded by three individuals – Ankit Samant, Umesh Davra, and Neha Singh – to invest in the stock market and real estate. They assured her of high returns on her investments.

From February 2022 to February 2025, the housewife transferred a total of Rs 29 lakh to the accused, who convinced her to invest through them. However, despite repeated assurances, she did not receive any returns on her investments. After persistent follow-ups, the woman found herself unable to contact the trio. Growing suspicious, she eventually approached the police for help on Wednesday.