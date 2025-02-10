Breaking News
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’
The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians
Nashik teen becomes first fatality on Mumbai Coastal Road
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
SGNP crackdown: 5000 squatters served eviction notices
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Tax consultant loses Rs 866 lakh in digital investment scam 10 booked

Tax consultant loses Rs 8.66 lakh in digital investment scam; 10 booked

Updated on: 10 February,2025 11:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

A tax consultant from Mumbra, Thane, lost Rs 8.66 lakh after falling victim to a fraudulent digital investment scheme. The police have booked ten individuals for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Tax consultant loses Rs 8.66 lakh in digital investment scam; 10 booked

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Tax consultant loses Rs 8.66 lakh in digital investment scam; 10 booked
x
00:00

A case has been registered against ten individuals for allegedly duping a 38-year-old tax consultant from Maharashtra’s Thane district by luring him into investing in a digital asset with promises of high returns, resulting in a financial loss of ₹8.66 lakh, police officials confirmed on Monday.


According to PTI, the accused had repeatedly contacted the victim, a resident of Mumbra, from November 2023 onwards, persuading him to invest in a cryptocurrency-like digital asset called MCOIN. The scheme was presented as a lucrative investment opportunity, with assurances of significant and quick returns. Convinced by their claims, the victim transferred funds amounting to ₹8.66 lakh into the investment.


However, when he attempted to seek updates regarding his returns, the accused stopped responding to his messages and calls, an official from Mumbra Police Station stated. Initially, the victim assumed there was a delay in processing the returns, but as time passed and there was no communication from the accused, he grew suspicious.


As per PTI reports, after multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach the individuals involved, the tax consultant realised he had been deceived and approached the Mumbra Police Station to lodge a complaint. 

Thane housewife duped of Rs 29 lakh in fake investment scheme

A 43-year-old housewife in Maharashtra’s Thane district has fallen victim to an alleged investment scam, losing a substantial Rs 29 lakh after being lured by promises of lucrative returns, police said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of Mira Road, reported the incident to the local police, stating that the amount was lost over the past three years. According to her complaint, she was persuaded by three individuals – Ankit Samant, Umesh Davra, and Neha Singh – to invest in the stock market and real estate. They assured her of high returns on her investments.

From February 2022 to February 2025, the housewife transferred a total of Rs 29 lakh to the accused, who convinced her to invest through them. However, despite repeated assurances, she did not receive any returns on her investments. After persistent follow-ups, the woman found herself unable to contact the trio. Growing suspicious, she eventually approached the police for help on Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime Crypto cryptocurrency income tax department

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK