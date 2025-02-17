Thane crime: Two booked for duping man on pretext of getting his son admission into medical college

Based on a complaint, the police in Kalyan town on Sunday registered a first information report against Bhaisaheb Jadhav and his personal assistant, Jayant Jadhav, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the crime the took place in 2023

The police on Monday said that a case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating a man from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 4.6 lakh with a promise of getting his son admission into a medical college, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police in Kalyan town on Sunday registered a first information report against Bhaisaheb Jadhav and his personal assistant, Jayant Jadhav, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the crime the took place in 2023, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

He said the accused allegedly assured the complainant that they could facilitate his son's admission into a reputed medical college in Ahilya Nagar, took Rs 5 lakh from him and misled him into believing that the admission had been confirmed.

However, when the complainant realised that the deal had not materialised, he demanded a refund, and the duo subsequently returned only Rs 40,000, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The complainant has alleged that the accused also threatened to kill him, he said.

The official said a probe is underway, and no arrests have been made.

Man held for cheating two Army job aspirants

The Pune police, in a joint operation with Military Intelligence, have arrested a man for allegedly cheating two persons of Rs 4.8 lakh by promising them jobs in the Army even though they did not meet the age criterion, reported PTI.

The accused, Mohit Dhami, a resident of Uttarakhand who was arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly claimed he was an employee at the Army Command Hospital in Pune, police said, reported PTI.

A 23-year-old man from Dhule in Maharashtra had lodged a complaint, stating Dhami assured him and another person that he could help them secure jobs in the Army even though they were not eligible to apply as they passed the recruitment age, according to the police.

In March 2024, Dhami met the two men when they came to Pune to appear for the staff selection exam.

"Dhami introduced himself as an employee at the Army Command Hospital and assured them that he could facilitate their recruitment, even though they were ineligible due to age restrictions," the police said, reported PTI.

He later contacted them and initially asked for Rs 5,000 each. Over time, the duo paid him Rs 4.8 lakh, as per the police.

The two men approached the police after realising they were cheated.

Dhami was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation was underway, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)