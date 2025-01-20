A Thane woman lost Rs 13.54 lakh to a cyber fraudster posing as a US-based businessman on a matrimonial platform. Police uncovered an illegal call centre in Uttar Pradesh and arrested the mastermind after a dramatic highway chase.

In a dramatic turn of events, Thane Police investigating a cyber fraud case uncovered an illegal call centre in Uttar Pradesh and arrested the alleged mastermind following a high-speed car chase on the Lucknow-Barabanki highway, a senior police officer reported on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Subash Burse stated that a woman from Mumbra in Thane district had lodged a complaint last October, alleging she was defrauded of Rs 13.54 lakh by a man she had met on a matrimonial platform.

According to the FIR, the accused had created a fake profile, posing as a successful diamond and jewellery businessman based in the United States. Over time, he gained the victim’s trust, convincing her to transfer large sums of money under various pretexts, such as customs clearance fees for gifts and financial aid for an emergency following an alleged accident in Uganda.

During the course of the investigation, the digital trail led police to one Jaid Ful Khan, a 24-year-old salon operator from Bhopal. Upon interrogation, Khan revealed the name of the alleged mastermind, Ezaz Ahmed Imtiaz Ahmed, a businessman based in Lucknow.

Acting on a tip-off provided by a 12-year-old tea vendor, the police traced the illegal call centre operated by the accused. However, sensing police presence, the suspect attempted to flee in his SUV. This led to a high-speed chase spanning six kilometres along the Lucknow-Barabanki highway. The pursuit ended with the police successfully apprehending the suspect and seizing his vehicle.

The investigation also uncovered a wealth of evidence from the illegal call centre, including nine laptops, routers, and several mobile phones.

"The accused has been remanded to police custody until January 22 after being produced before a magistrate," said the DCP.

The dramatic nature of the arrest and the subsequent busting of the call centre has highlighted the growing threat posed by cyber fraud operations across the country. The Thane Police’s swift action has not only ensured the arrest of the accused but also brought to light the organised nature of such crimes, which prey on vulnerable individuals.

As per PTI reports, the police are continuing their investigation to identify other accomplices and further dismantle the network involved in the scam.