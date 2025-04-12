Spurs held to 1-1 draw at home vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham trailed to Hugo Ekitike’s sixth-minute goal, but Pedro Porro hauled them level 20 minutes later. However, Spurs failed to find the winner.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou’s bid to end Tottenham’s long trophy drought is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

Tottenham trailed to Hugo Ekitike’s sixth-minute goal, but Pedro Porro hauled them level 20 minutes later. However, Spurs failed to find the winner.

“It was disappointing to concede the way we did. The biggest blow we had was conceding so early. That played into their hands,” the Spurs manager said.

