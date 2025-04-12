Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’
Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners
Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese
Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year
Maharashtra Cyber rescues 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Spurs held to 1 1 draw at home vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Spurs held to 1-1 draw at home vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Updated on: 12 April,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Tottenham trailed to Hugo Ekitike’s sixth-minute goal, but Pedro Porro hauled them level 20 minutes later. However, Spurs failed to find the winner.  

Spurs held to 1-1 draw at home vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou

Listen to this article
Spurs held to 1-1 draw at home vs Eintracht Frankfurt
x
00:00

Ange Postecoglou’s bid to end Tottenham’s long trophy drought is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.


Tottenham trailed to Hugo Ekitike’s sixth-minute goal, but Pedro Porro hauled them level 20 minutes later. However, Spurs failed to find the winner.  


“It was disappointing to concede the way we did. The biggest blow we had was conceding so early. That played into their hands,” the Spurs manager said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK