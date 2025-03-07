Fire breaks out at garbage dumping site in Thane, doused; no one hurt

The blaze started near CP Talao at 4:30 pm and was brought under control by 7:15 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

A fire broke out at a garbage dumping site in Wagle Estate in Thane on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

The blaze started near CP Talao at 4:30 pm and was brought under control by 7:15 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"Three fire engines and water tankers were deployed along with personnel from the Fire Brigade, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF). No one was hurt. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire," Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Two injured as nitrogen cylinders explode in Bhiwandi

In another incident, two persons were injured after nitrogen cylinders exploded following a fire in a godown in Bhiwandi's Mankoli area on Thursday night, an official said.

The fire broke out in a warehouse complex, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane civic body.

"Sashikant Pal and Suraj Girkar were injured and have been hospitalised," he said.

Fire in Thane building; shop, motorbikes damaged

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a six-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city early Thursday morning, damaging a shop and three motorbikes, officials said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident which took place at 4.23 am in the building located at Siddharth Nagar in the Majiwada area, they said.

The blaze erupted on the ground floor of the building, engulfing a shop located there. The flames quickly spread, damaging three motorbikes parked nearby, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade and regional disaster management cell teams rushed to the site.

The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes, preventing further damage to the residential floors of the building, the official said.

Cooling operations were underway to eliminate any lingering heat and prevent re-ignition, he said.

An investigation was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)