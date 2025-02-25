Fire breaks out at Thane building; no casualties reported

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred around 5:00 AM at Shri Apartment in Shivshakti Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Pada No. 3, Thane (West)

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell

A fire broke out at the Thane building early Tuesday morning, the civic officials said on Thursday. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred around 5:00 AM at Shri Apartment in Shivshakti Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Pada No. 3, Thane (West). The incident occurred in Room No. 202, located on the second floor of the ground-plus-two-storey building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all residents evacuated safely.

According to information received by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the affected room, owned by Satish Dabhne, housed a Social Media Marketing Agency. At the time of the fire, Atharva Satish Dabhne (22), who was temporarily staying in the office, managed to escape unhurt.

The fire caused extensive damage to the 200-square-foot office space, destroying five computers, two air conditioners, a sofa, a television, and shooting equipment. The room was completely gutted.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the fire brigade, with two rescue vehicles dispatched from the Wagle Fire Station. Personnel from Vartaknagar Police, Disaster Management, and Mahavitaran were also present to assist in the operation at the Thane building. The fire was successfully brought under control and fully extinguished by 5:55 AM.

Shri Apartment, a 30-year-old structure, consists of five commercial shops on the ground floor, with residential rooms on the upper floors. At the time of the fire, nine residents were staying in the building. All of them evacuated promptly, preventing any casualties.

Fire at automobile spare parts shop in Thane; no casualty

A fire destroyed an automobile spare parts shop in Thane district of Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said on Monday.

No person was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 9.30 pm on Sunday in the shop located at Vanzarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi town, an official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's (BNMC) fire control services said.

After being alerted, five fire engines of the BNMC were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control by 2 am on Monday and cooling operations were underway, the official said.

A probe was on into the cause of the fire, he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)