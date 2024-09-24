Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan Johar says families avoid watching films in theatres due to expensive popcorn

Karan Johar says families avoid watching films in theatres due to expensive popcorn

Updated on: 24 September,2024 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar asserted that families in India do not wish to watch movies at a cinema hall due to the inflated prices of food options available there

Karan Johar says families avoid watching films in theatres due to expensive popcorn

Karan Johar Pic/Instagram

Karan Johar says families avoid watching films in theatres due to expensive popcorn
Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar, who has been appreciative of his contemporaries by heaping praise on blockbusters like ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Animal’, engaged in a conversation surrounding footfalls at theatres which affect box office numbers. He asserted that families in India do not wish to watch movies at a cinema hall due to the inflated prices of food options available there. 


Karan Johar blames expensive food for less footfall at cinema halls 


In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India Karan said, the audience would rather spend at a restaurant than watch a movie in theatres. He explained, “They went to 100 homes, and out of those 100 homes, 90 said they would watch only two films a year (in theatres). This is of an income group that is a massive part of our audience base. They can’t afford it. They may come out on Diwali, or if they hear about a film like Stree 2.”


He added, “Family members said that they don’t like to go to cinema halls because when kids say that they want popcorn or something to eat, they feel bad denying them. So they would rather go to a restaurant, where they’re not paying for the ticket; they’re paying only for the food. They said, ‘Our child will point and say he wants caramel popcorn, but we can’t afford it.’ Because the average cost for a family of four can be Rs 10,000. And maybe those Rs 10,000 are not in their economic planning at all.”

Karan Johar working on his next directorial

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998. His next films, the family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' and the musical romantic drama 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' were both commercially successful. He has also given hits such as 'My Name Is Khan', 'Raazi', and the biopic 'Shershaah'. Karan Johar also hosts the TV talk show, 'Koffee with Karan' and appeared as a judge on reality shows 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent'. 

Karan Johar's return to directing has been highly anticipated, especially after the success of his 2023 film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. On his birthday in May, he announced his next directorial venture. While the title of the much-anticipated film remains under wraps, the excitement surrounding the project is palpable.

karan johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Entertainment News bollywood news Indian cinema

