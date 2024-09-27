Janhvi Kapoor and NTR Jr's first film together, Devara has hit the screens today. But Janhvi's mother Sridevi and Jr NTR's grandfather, the legendary NTR have worked together in 12 films despite their 40-year age gap

L-NTR-Sridevi; R-Janhvi and NTR Jr

It’s a big day for Hindi film actress Janhvi Kapoor who will be marking her Telugu debut ‘Devara: Part 1’. It is a homecoming moment for the actress as her mother, the late Sridevi has extensively worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Janhvi is also one-quarter Telugu owing to her grandmother who belongs from Andhra Pradesh. The actress is also making her debut opposite the Telugu industry’s beloved Jr NTR. The superstar also comes from a reputed film family. Their roots are yet another reason that makes this film special for the duo.

Director Koratala Siva likens Janhvi-NTR Jr's pairing with Sridevi-NTR bond

At the trailer launch of Devara: Part 1 earlier this month, Janhvi Kapoor spoke highly of her co-star NTR Jr whom she respectfully addressed as sir. "This is my debut film, and honestly, it feels like a homecoming for me as well. This is my first Telugu film and so it's very very very special to me," she said adding that she would love to do all films with Taarak.

Director Koratala Siva gave the biggest compliment to the pair. "They look too good on screen. Down south people feel that after NTR and Sridevi now it is Jr NTR and Janhvi," he said. For those unversed, Janhvi is the daughter of late Sridevi and Jr NTR is the grandson of legendary Telugu superstar NTR.

The legendary collaboration of NTR and Sridevi

Sridevi in the true sense is the first pan-India star. She was one of the biggest superstar of her times and conquered every language industry she worked in. The late actress over 300 films to her credit in the five decades that she worked as an actress and 83 of those films were in her mother tongue, Telugu.

Janhvi Kapoor’s mother Sridevi and Jr NTR’s grandfather, the legendary NTR have worked together in 12 films.

The duo first worked together in the 1972 film 'Badi Panthuluz' where a nine-year-old Sridevi played NTR's granddaughter. Seven years after their first collaboration as a grandfather and granddaughter, Sridevi and NTR were paired opposite each other in 'Vetagaadu'. Released in 1979, NTR was 56 at the time while Sridevi was 16. Yes, they were 40 years apart. But age gaps were not as much as a discussion back then as it is today. The success of Vetagaadu also resulted in Sridevi getting paired with the superstar. They went on to do a dozen films together. The duo starred in film like 'Aatagadu', 'Rowdy Ramudu Konte', 'Krishnudu', 'Sardar Papa Rayudu', 'Gaja Donga', 'Kondaveeti Simham', 'Satyam Shivam', 'Anuraga Devata', 'Bobbili Puli', 'Justice Chowdary', and 'Vayyari Bhamalu Vagalamari Bhartalu'.

While Janhvi and Jr NTR's chemistry in the songs from Devara has been liked by the audience so far, the final will verdict will be out soon once audience watch the film on the big screens.