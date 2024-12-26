Breaking News
Sikandar teaser to drop on Salman Khan’s birthday at THIS time, fans say, ‘Bhaijaan is back with a bang’

Updated on: 26 December,2024 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

AR Murugadoss known for his cinematic experience is all set to showcase Salman Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers will release the teaser on December 27, which is the superstar's birthday

Salman Khan in Sikandar Pic/X

The wait is finally over! The first look of Sikandar starring Salman Khan is out now! Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming magnum opus, Sikandar, has unveiled its first look poster, and it’s nothing short of iconic. AR Murugadoss known for his cinematic experience is all set to showcase Salman Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers will release the teaser on December 27, which is Salman Khan’s birthday. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. 


Sikandar teaser to drop on Salman Khan’s birthday


The poster showcases a striking prolific pose of Salman Khan, standing tall surrounded by an aura of mystery and power. The visual sets the tone for a gripping, larger-than-life cinematic experience. This intriguing first glimpse of Sikandar has already set social media abuzz, as fans eagerly anticipate the megastar’s return to the big screen. Salman Khan’s towering presence in the poster reflects the unstoppable persona of Sikandar – a character poised to captivate audiences like never before. Salman shared the look on X and wrote, “See u again kal subah theek 11.07 baje.” 


Netizens react to news of Sikandar teaser 

One user wrote, “Bhaijaan is back with a bang. Sikandar is going to save the world now.”

“Salman Khan's return to the big screen is always an event in itself, and with Sikandar, his fans are in for a treat. Known for his larger-than-life persona and unforgettable performances, Salman Khan is expected to bring his trademark charisma to this action-packed film. The 80-second teaser is only a preview, but it’s enough to send fans into a frenzy,” added another. 

One user commented, “Alarm is set for 11:07 sharp! The excitement to watch the Sikandar teaser is on another level!”

More about Salman Khan’s Sikandar 

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. With this captivating first look, the countdown to Salman Khan’s next blockbuster has officially begun. Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025. 

Meanwhile, Salman had an eventful year with his cameos in films like Singham Again and Baby John. 

Sikandar Salman Khan Rashmika Mandanna AR Murugadoss Entertainment News bollywood news

