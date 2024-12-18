With Salman Khan set to unveil Sikandar’s teaser on his birthday, sources say actor to sport a masked avatar in the first look; filming underway at two venues

Salman Khan. Pics/Instagram

Salman Khan has a way of making his birthday special for his fans. Come December 27, the superstar will mark his 59th birthday by unveiling the teaser of Sikandar, easily one of the biggest releases of 2025. With less than 10 days to go, we’ve heard that director AR Murugadoss, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the film’s team are working across two set-ups to shoot the teaser. While Khan shot his portions at the SRPF Grounds in Goregaon, another set has been erected at Filmistan where a part of the first look has yet to be canned.

An insider close to the production shared, “This is one of the biggest films Salman has worked on in recent years. The team is pulling out all stops to ensure the teaser lives up to the excitement. They have a standing set in Filmistan, where stuntmen will shoot an action set-piece over the next two days. Earlier this week, Salman canned his portions for the teaser. His character is introduced in a hyper-stylised way, as he, wearing a mask, enters the frame and the camera focuses on his eyes. Five other masked men join him in the frame. The sequence is being edited, and the team will fine-tune the teaser this week.”

Sikandar, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, marks Khan’s maiden collaboration with Murugadoss, and is designed as an Eid 2025 offering.