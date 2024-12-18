Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sikandar teaser to see Salman Khan in a mask will be released on December 27

Sikandar teaser to see Salman Khan in a mask, will be released on December 27

Updated on: 19 December,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

With Salman Khan set to unveil Sikandar’s teaser on his birthday, sources say actor to sport a masked avatar in the first look; filming underway at two venues

Sikandar teaser to see Salman Khan in a mask, will be released on December 27

Salman Khan. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sikandar teaser to see Salman Khan in a mask, will be released on December 27
x
00:00

Salman Khan has a way of making his birthday special for his fans. Come December 27, the superstar will mark his 59th birthday by unveiling the teaser of Sikandar, easily one of the biggest releases of 2025. With less than 10 days to go, we’ve heard that director AR Murugadoss, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the film’s team are working across two set-ups to shoot the teaser. While Khan shot his portions at the SRPF Grounds in Goregaon, another set has been erected at Filmistan where a part of the first look has yet to be canned.


AR MurugadossAR Murugadoss


An insider close to the production shared, “This is one of the biggest films Salman has worked on in recent years. The team is pulling out all stops to ensure the teaser lives up to the excitement. They have a standing set in Filmistan, where stuntmen will shoot an action set-piece over the next two days. Earlier this week, Salman canned his portions for the teaser. His character is introduced in a hyper-stylised way, as he, wearing a mask, enters the frame and the camera focuses on his eyes. Five other masked men join him in the frame. The sequence is being edited, and the team will fine-tune the teaser this week.” 


Sikandar, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, marks Khan’s maiden collaboration with Murugadoss, and is designed as an Eid 2025 offering.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan AR Murugadoss sajid nadiadwala Sikandar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK