Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna is surprised to see her fans talent

Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna is surprised to see her fan's talent

Updated on: 15 December,2024 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna came out in support of her co-star Allu Arjun after his arrest in Hyderabad over the stampede case in Sandhya Theatre

Rashmika Mandanna. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been scooping praises for her recently released blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, was left pleasantly surprised at the origami skills of one of her fans.


Origami artist Kabir Barot recently took to his social media, and shared a video showcasing his skills which drew a delightful reaction from Rashmika Mandanna. The clip captures the actor seated inside a car, gazing out of the window with curiosity and interest.


As the artist showcased his intricate paper-folding art, the actress watched him intently, her expression reflecting complete admiration and focus on his craft.


 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, the actress has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in which she reprises her character of Srivalli, and acts as a plot point.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which was released on December 5, is racing on the box-office with the downforce of fan adulation and the legacy built by the film’s predecessor ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in December 2021. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ picks up from where ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ ended. It sees the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun reprising his titular role.

Recently, Rashmika came out in support of her ‘Pushpa’ co-star Allu Arjun, after he was arrested in connection to the death of a fan in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I can’t believe what I am seeing right now.. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking”.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is back at his home in Hyderabad after securing a bail in the case.

