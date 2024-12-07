Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 hit the theatres on December 5. The actress who plays Srivalli in the film was seen watching it with Vijay Deverakonda's family

Rashmika Mandanna plays the beloved Srivalli in the Pushpa franchise directed by Sukumar. She played a crucial role in the film fronted by Allu Arjun. With the film having released on December 5, after a three-year wait since the release of Pushpa: The Rise. People visited the theatre in large numbers to see the film. Rashmika is also making sure that her near and dear ones watch the film. The actress was seen at a theatre with Vijay Deverakonda's family.

Rashmika accompanied her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda's parents as they stepped out to watch the recent release. In the picture, Rashmika is seen dressed in an orange t-shirt by Vijay's brand Rowdy. Vijay's younger brother actor Anand Deverakonda can also be seen in the picture dressed in a blue hoodie.

Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional ahead of Pushpa 2 release

Ahead of the film's release, Rashmika penned a comprehensive post expressing gratitude towards the team. She also posted some never-seen-before behind-the-scenes pictures featuring director Sukumar and superstar Allu Arjun.

Rashmika took to Instagram and wrote, “Pushpa started in 2021, but for me, it started way before that, during the COVID times. I remember the team coming to my house to train me for the Chittoor slang and then walking onto the sets of Pushpa on day one. From the release of Pushpa 1 to the start of Pushpa 2, and now shooting for Pushpa 2 for so long, every day for the last five years has revolved around Pushpa.”

She continued, “Sukumar sir – from not knowing how to talk to him to becoming so emotionally connected to him. Allu Arjun sir – from being so scared to even talk to him to searching for him on our crowded set just to ask if the shot was okay. Kuba sir – the man of few words but the one whose smile says that the shoot is amazing. Mythri Movie Makers – my home production. From fighting for dates to the last day still fighting for dates! Fahadh sir – I got to work with you for just two days, but I’ve heard you’ve created absolute magic. I’m on my way to watch it right now.”

Rashmika added, “I love Mythri; they are the best! These people mean so much to me, so much! I am so proud of us. I am so proud of how we started and how far we’ve come today. Team Pushpa – I love you. I love how hard we’ve worked, what we’ve created, and how in sync we all are. I love it. Everyone works hard, but success comes because of the people you surround yourself with. Pushpa is the perfect example of that.”

