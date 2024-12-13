After the arrest of Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna has come forward to support the Icon star. The 'Animal' actress shared a post on her X expressing her emotions

Rashmika Mandanna took to X to share her suppor for Pushpa 2 co-star Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in Hyderabad stampede case; 'I can't believe...'

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule co-star Rashmika Mandanna is deeply saddened by the sudden and shocking events of today. Allu Arjun was arrested earlier today over an FIR filed by the deceased fan's family. The fan died due to the stampede that occurred at the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The stampede was caused because Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Allu's wife Sneha Arjun showed up at the theatre unexpectedly. Actors' arrival caused a sudden crowd to emerge which further led to a woman's death.

I can’t believe what I am seeing right now..



The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident.



However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 13, 2024

Rashmika took to X and expressed her sadness over the arrest of Allu Arjun. The actress wrote that she is in disbelief (about the arrest of Allu Arjun) of the incidents that she is currently seeing. She also mourned the death of the fan who died during the stampede and called it extremely unfortunate. She also said that she is disheartened to see everything being blamed on a single individual. She called the situation unbelievable and heartbreaking.

After Rashmika's tweet in support of Allu Arjun, fans had a mixed reaction to it. A fan supported the Icon-star and commented, "Pre-planned because he is closer to the Pawan Kalyan... Bloody politics. We support Allu Arjun". Another netizen commented, "And you are out here tweeting about it. You were also present at the Premiere along with Allu Arjun. But only he was arrested. Gender-biased laws!".

Frustrated by the arrest of Allu Arjun, another netizen commented, "Srivalli defending Pushpa. Hope government concentrate on useful things instead of targetting cinema people"

Apart from Rashmika, Varun Dhawan and Nani have come forward to support the Pushpa 2 actor. Earlier there were speculations that Allu Arjun would be sent in fourteen-day custody but after the actor was presented before the magistrate, he was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.