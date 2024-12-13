Pushpa 2 actor and Icons star Allu Arjun was taken into police custody Friday afternoon. The theatre owner, general manager, and security manager were arrested on December 8

Pushpa 2 actor and Icon star Allu Arjun was arrested Friday afternoon by the Hyderabad police at the Chikkadpally police station. This arrest comes after a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere show of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2. The deceased woman's nine-year-old son was also injured during the mismanaged premiere. During the probe, it was found that there was no separate entry or exit for the actor or his team. According to officers, Allu had entered the theatre at around 9:30 pm and a huge crowd tried to enter with the actor, resulting in the actor's security team pushing the crowd.

Events following the woman's death at Pushpa 2 premiere stampede

Following this event, the deceased woman's husband lodged an FIR on December 5, asking to investigate the crowd mismanagement and safety lapses that occurred during the premiere. Police had earlier filed a case against the management of Sandhya Theatre, the actor, and his team.

The deceased woman was identified as M Revathi, a homemaker who had come to the theatre with her family to watch the premiere of the Icon star's movie. Her son is a fan of the actor.

The management of Sandhya Theatre had revealed that they were unaware of the actor's arrival. Neither Allu Arjun nor his team had communicated about the actor's appearance at the theatre on the premiere day. The police arrested the theatre owner, general manager, and security manager on December 8.

Legal actions taken against Allu Arjun, the Pushpa 2 actor

Allu Arjun had approached the Telangana High Court, seeking orders to cancel the FIR on December 11.

Police have arrested Allu Arjun under BNS section 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5). The actor will be presented before a magistrate later in the day, today.

On December 26, Allu Arjun took to X to announce assistance of 25 lakh to the family of the deceased and had shared that he is deeply shaken by the loss. The Pushpa 2 actor had promised all sorts of assistance to the woman's family and had offered to pay for the medical expenses of the boy, who was still critical.

The actor's father and famous filmmaker Allu Arvind was also present during Allu's arrest. The actor was taken into custody from his Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad. The actor's wife Sneha Reddy was also present during the arrest.

The actor was seen smiling in the viral video of his arrest. He was seen wearing a white hoodie that read, "Flower nahi, wildflower hai", a famous dialogue from the actor's latest release, Pushpa 2.