Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun has been arrested in relation with the Hyderabad stampede case that followed after his arrival at Sandhya theatre

Telugu star Allu Arjun has been arrested in relation to the Hyderabad stampede case that led to the death of a woman and left her son critically injured. The Pushpa 2 star was at the Sandhya theatre to attend the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. A huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar which caused a stampede. A woman and her son got trapped in the stampede. While the boy is in the hospital, the mother was declared dead upon arrival in the hospital on night of December 4.

Allu Arjun gets detained by the police

A police team from Chikkadpally Police Station took the actor into custody from his house in Jubilee Hills and shifted him to Police Station. Allu Arjun's father, well-known filmmaker Allu Arvind, and other family members were present when he was detained.

Police had registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre. The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the deceased woman's husband.

The police arrested the theatre owner, general manager and security manager on December 8. On December 11, the actor approached the Telangana High Court, seeking orders to quash the First Information Report (FIR). According to police, there was no intimation from theatre management or the actor's team that they would be visiting the theatre. T

The theatre management also did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd.

What Allu Arjun said about the tragic incident

Allu Arjun on December 6 announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's family and said that he is "deeply heartbroken". The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance. Allu Arjun also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.

"Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," Allu Arjun posted on social media platform X.

Recently, at the success meet of the film, Allu once again addressed the issue. "The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate...I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news. Sukumar sir also got extremely emotional. I will personally meet them later. We will always be there and try to support the family," he said.

(with inputs from IANS)