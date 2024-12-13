Sources say Pushpa 2’s team to independently campaign for Oscars 2025; to adopt aggressive lobbying strategy in two weeks with screenings and press events

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Pics/Instagram

Box-office domination is not the only objective of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-starrer, which has earned the distinction of becoming the biggest opener in Indian cinema, is now aiming bigger. Sources tell us that the makers of the Sukumar-directed venture are planning a massive marketing campaign in the United States, targeting both commercial success and a potential push for Oscars 2025. We’ve heard that Mythri Movie Makers, which has backed the action drama, is planning to independently submit the film for the 97th Academy Awards, vying for a spot in the Best International Feature Film nominations.



A trade source reveals, “The marketing campaign will be along the lines of RRR [2022], where the makers took the film to the Academy independently and generated significant pre-Oscars buzz. In two weeks, Pushpa 2 will employ an aggressive lobbying strategy in Hollywood by hosting special screenings, press events, and influencer campaigns.” Arjun and the team will apparently head out on a 10-city tour that includes Los Angeles, New York, and Boston. Another source adds, “Academy is not the only goal, they also want to contribute to the growing trend of Indian cinema exploring international markets. It will also ensure that Pushpa 3: The Rampage has a larger global pull.”

When mid-day reached out to trade expert Ramesh Bala, he said it was too early to know if the film’s team is campaigning for the Academy Awards that will be held in March. “The litmus test will be the Netflix release eight weeks later. RRR was watched widely because of its story. Pushpa 2 has a long shot [at the Academy], but it’s a shot worth taking. They will show it to critics in LA, but the real challenge will be to capture the interest of the American audience,” he said.