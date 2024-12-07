Pushpa 2: The Rule's Indian box office collection on day 1 is estimated to be about Rs 164.25 crore, while the second day saw a major dip of about 42.89%

Pushpa 2: The Rule is roaring at the box office. Sukumar's film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has been breaking records one after the other since its release on December 5. As per reports, the movie has already made about Rs 421.30 crore worldwide in just two days of its release. The film's Indian box office collection on day 1 is estimated to be about Rs 164.25 crore, while the second day saw a major dip of about 42.89%.

Pushpa 2 Day 2 box office

As per Sacnilk.com, Allu Arjun’s thriller collected Rs 10.65 crore net during its premieres in India, and on day 1, the film's box office collection stood at about Rs 164.25 crore. Though the collection on day 2 is mind-blowing at Rs 93.8 crore, the 42.89% dip is worrisome. The film's total in India stands at Rs 268.7 crore net, with the gross reaching Rs 321.3 crore. The film's worldwide collection amounts to Rs 421.30 crore gross in two days. The website also stated that the movie saw 53% occupancy in the Telugu belt on Friday, and these numbers are expected to rise over the weekend.

Reports about Pushpa's day 1 collection indicate that the film's Indian net and gross stand at Rs 174.9 crore and Rs 209.2 crore, respectively, while the worldwide day 1 collection is Rs 294 crore. With its day 1 numbers, Pushpa 2: The Rule broke RRR’s record and emerged as the highest opening for any Indian film. The film also achieved the biggest opening for a Hindi film and a Telugu film dubbed in Hindi.

About Pushpa 2

The film, which continues the saga of Pushpa Raj’s rise amid a world of crime, is expected to dominate the box office, fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and massive fan base. With the hype surrounding the film reaching new heights, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part, which revolved around power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.