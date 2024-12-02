Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun shared a thankful note and wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike"

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Allu Arjun thanks the Andhra Pradesh govt for Pushpa 2 ticket price hike, calls it a ‘progressive decision’ x 00:00

With just a few days left for the most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, to hit the big screen, excitement is reaching new heights. The film has built perfect momentum with its trailer and songs, and the team is traveling across the country on a powerful promotional spree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra govt announces ticket price hike for Pushpa 2

Amidst the rising anticipation, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their unwavering commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry.

Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun shared a thankful note and wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry."

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry.



A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM,… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 2, 2024

Pushpa 2 expected to be a massive blockbuster

At a promotional event in Mumbai, Allu Arjun said he is hoping that Pushpa 2: The Rule will enjoy the same level of success as the first part and go on to become one of the biggest hits in the Telugu industry.

"When Pushpa became a big hit and one of the surveys said, 'It (Pushpa 2) is expected to be the biggest film in India.' I thought it is a big thing for us as the whole of India is expecting this film from us, so I should be responsible because it will bring good name for my homeland. It is a proud moment for Telugu people, who have supported me for 20 years and made me an actor, so it was my time to make them proud on a national scale and make Pushpa a hit.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by ace director Sukumar and will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part which showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel is set to hit the theatres on December 5.