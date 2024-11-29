Breaking News
Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Allu Arjun took to the stage to thank the entire team of ‘Pushpa 2’. While expressing gratitude towards Rashmika Mandanna, he said, “These are the kind of girls we want to work with"

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Pic/Yogen Shah

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun arrived in Mumbai with his ‘Pushpa 2’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna for a promotional event. From re-creating their signature steps to the song ‘Angaaron’ to saying the film’s iconic dialogues like “Pushpa jhukega nahi”, and “Flower nahi, fire hai main” on stage, the event was packed with entertaining elements that got the crowd cheering. 


Allu Arjun says Rashmika Mandanna is ‘not like other girls’


Allu Arjun took to the stage to thank the entire team of ‘Pushpa 2’. While expressing gratitude towards Rashmika Mandanna, he said, “In the last four years, I have only been working with one actress, and that is none other than Rashmika. We've become almost like family, so comfortable with her. I want to thank her for everything she's done for this film. Her support is immense. There's no way this film is complete without Srivalli's support.”


He added, “I and my director Sukumar have so much admiration for her because we keep shooting every day, she comes once in a while, those days are so pleasant that when she leaves we're like 'She's such a sweet girl, she's brought so much positive energy'. These are the kind of girls we want to work with, who would brighten up the room. The world needs more girls like these. In a day where we all complain, 'Oh the girls are like this today, like that today', she's the kind of girl where you can say that even girls like this make the world a beautiful place.”

Rashmika recalls being nervous to meet Allu Arjun

Rashmika, who plays Srivalli in the film recalled the first time she went on ‘Pushpa’ set and how she was nervous to meet the superstar. The actress shared, “I was so nervous meeting Allu Arjun Sir for the first day. I was like, ‘How do I react to Sir?’ He’s been a superstar for such a long time. But today, standing here in front of Sir, just, he's family. He's home.”

Summarising her experience of being a part of this blockbuster franchise, she added, “Now when we're done with the film, I don't know how to react to it because I'm very sad that it's ended but I'm very, very excited that it's finally coming out. So, I'm a little overwhelmed with a lot of emotions.”

‘Pushpa 2’ will be released on December 5

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by ace director Sukumar and will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part which showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel is set to hit the theatres on December 5. 

