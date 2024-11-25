Allu Arjun was interrupted by Telugu fans at the 'Pushpa 2' event in Chennai, to which he said, “We have to speak in Tamil here. That’s the respect you give the land you are standing on"

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently visited Chennai to launch the song ‘Kissik’ with Sreeleela ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ release. For those unversed, Allu was born and received his education in Chennai. During the event, the actor asserted that he would only speak in Tamil, despite interruption from his fans. He urged everyone to respect the soil they were standing on. The icing on the cake was his imitation of Rajinikanth.

Allu Arjun on his love for Chennai

Speaking at the event, Allu Arjun said, “This place reminds me of where I have come from. I am going to talk a lot. Psychologically, it is said the kind of life one has led in the first 20 years of his life will determine the rest of his life. I spent all my twenty years here, and I salute my roots. Whatever I am today is because of what I have learned in Chennai. Wherever I go, I will remain a ‘Saadha Chennai paiyan’. I might forget Tamil while I am talking on the stage but when I am around friends, I just go full on."

‘We have to speak Tamil here’

Allu Arjun was interrupted by Telugu fans, to which he said, “We have to speak in Tamil here. That’s the respect you give the land you are standing on. If you can you should speak the language. If I am in Dubai, I will speak in Arabic, if I am in Delhi, I will say Namaste… That’s the respect I give for the soil.”

During one of the segments, Allu Arjun was asked about films he watched on the first-day-first-show as a Chennai boy. He simply responded by imitating Rajinikanth. “Just the actions are enough to understand, right?" concluded the actor.

About Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar. The film not only showcased Allu Arjun’s exceptional performance but also portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and a captivating aura. The actor's steps from the movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, and Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

‘Pushpa 2’ was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.