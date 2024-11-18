Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in India and his recent appearance at the Pushpa 2 trailer launch event in Patna has ony reaffirmed the same

Allu Arjun, one of Telugu cinema's biggest superstar, was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021. The film was an instant hit not just in Telugu speaking belts but resonated with audiences across the country. For the next three years, the superstar dedicated all his time and energy to working on the sequel of the film. During this duration, Allu Arjun was not seen in any other new releases. Now, with less than a month remaining for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the anticipation around the film is at an all time high. While the reach and popularity of the Pushpa franchise is heard of and seen, the history created by the team of Pushpa 2 at its trailer launch on Sunday in Patna was not expected. While it was expected that 10000 fans would be gathering for the trailer launch event at the Gandhi Maidaan in Patna, all expectations were surpassed as over 2 lakh people marked their presence on the ground.

Fans climb barricades, police lathi-charge

Before the big day, hoardings with Allu Arjun's face was seen across the city announcing the trailer launch event. A day before, a video surfaced on the internet saw fans push and grab passes to enter the event venue. On the day of the event, the maidaan was packed with people who came to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Some climbed up barricades and structures on the ground to get a better and uninterrupted view of the stage where the celebs graced and addressed the crowd.

As they created a stampede-like situation security personnel used baton charge to control the massive crowd that gathered at Gandhi Maidan in Patna to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at the trailer launch event of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, denied that the police resorted to lathi charge to control the situation as claimed by a section of the media. "Only a group of people who had come to watch the event and tried to cross the barricade were removed. An adequate number of security personnel have been deployed."

Take a look at the visuals:

About Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer:

The 2-minute-48-second 'Pushpa 2' trailer started with people worrying about who Pushpa Raj is. The video then went on to introduce Pushpa, where we hear a lady saying in the background, "Pushpa naam nahi hai, Pushpa matlab brand." Then enters the star Allu Arjun in the frame, and later it introduces Srivalli, aka Rashmika Mandanna. One thing that stood out in the almost 3-minute-long clip is that the movie centers around a man who challenges patriarchy by listening to his wife.

The entry of Fahadh Faasil also stood out as he makes an entry on Don’s title track. Later, the clip gives a glimpse of the larger-than-life experience that awaits with Pushpa’s release. The trailer is full of dance, drama, and danger. The biggest celebration of the biggest film of Indian cinema begins as the much-awaited trailer launch of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' turned into a spectacle like no other.

The film directed by Sukumar will be released on December 5.