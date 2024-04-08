Allu Arjun Birthday 2024: Iconic performances of the National Award-winning actor

Over the years, Allu Arjun has delivered some of the most iconic performances that have not only entertained audiences but also etched his name as a national treasure in the hearts of fans.

South superstar and National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on April 8. As he rings in another year of his life, fans across the world are celebrating his illustrious journey. From social media posts to gathering outside his residence to catch a glimpse of Allu in person, his fans have left no stone unturned to share their admiration for the actor. Over the years, Allu has delivered some of the most iconic performances that have not only entertained audiences but also etched his name as a national treasure in the hearts of fans across the globe with his unparalleled talent and charisma.

Let's take a closer look at some of his remarkable and most memorable roles that have solidified his status as a cinematic legend

Pushpa: The Rise

With 'Pushpa: The Rise,' Allu Arjun delivered a performance that resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike. Portraying the role of a rugged and fearless red sandalwood smuggler, he breathed life into the character with his intensity and conviction, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Julayi

In the action-packed thriller 'Julayi,' Allu Arjun showcased his versatility as an actor with his portrayal of a street-smart and cunning character. His impeccable comic timing, coupled with his electrifying dance moves, made this film a roaring success and made him a darling of the masses.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

'Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo' showcased Allu Arjun's charismatic screen presence and unparalleled dance skills. His portrayal of a suave and charming protagonist struck a chord with audiences, making the film a massive commercial success and earning him widespread acclaim.

Aarya 2

In the romantic drama 'Aarya 2,' Allu Arjun delivered a performance that tugged at the heartstrings of viewers. His portrayal of a lovelorn protagonist navigating the complexities of love and relationships was both endearing and relatable, earning him accolades for his nuanced portrayal.

S/O Satyamurthy

Allu Arjun's role in 'S/O Satyamurthy' showcased his ability to effortlessly transition between different genres. His portrayal of a responsible and principled son grappling with familial responsibilities resonated with audiences, further cementing his reputation as a versatile actor.

Furthermore, he will be seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The teaser for the same will be dropped today. It is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.