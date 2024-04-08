Breaking News
Allu Arjun Birthday 2024: 'Pushpa 2' actor greets a sea of fans outside his Hyderabad residence

Updated on: 08 April,2024 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Allu Arjun waved and thanked the enthusiastic crowd for their wishes and support as they gathered outside his home in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun Birthday 2024: 'Pushpa 2' actor greets a sea of fans outside his Hyderabad residence

Allu Arjun Pic/X Screenshot

Superstar Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on April 8. At midnight, the actor’s fans gathered outside his residence in Hyderabad to wish the ‘Pushpa 2’ star on his big day. The videos of Allu Arjun's fans and the birthday boy meeting them are going viral on social media. The actor waved and thanked the enthusiastic crowd for their wishes and support. In the viral clips, Allu can be seen dressed up in a printed shirt and joggers. He stepped out of his premises as fans cheered for him. He greeted them with folded hands and waved at them as they chanted ‘Pushpa’ several times.





Coinciding with his birthday, the makers of 'Pushpa 2' are all set to unveil the film's teaser today. They have been teasing fans by releasing posters featuring the film's cast over the past few days to raise excitement.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the teaser, the makers on Sunday revealed its brand-new poster on Sunday. In the poster, Allu Arjun appears as Pushpa Raj, seated on a unique throne crafted from gold. Flames rise from the top of the throne, echoing Pushpa Raj's iconic line "Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva?! Firee!" (Pushpa is not a flower, he is fire!).

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Pushpa's weapon of choice, the axe or two axes, is prominently displayed in the fiery backdrop. Interestingly, this flaming symbol with the two axes has also become Pushpa's logo, visible on the containers behind him.

Allu Arjun embodies the menacing character of Pushpa Raj with a colored streak in his hair, stylish sunglasses, and adorned with various pieces of jewelry. The presence of the axe suggests that Pushpa has fully embraced the path of violence.

Pushpa's eccentricity has increased notably in the sequel, evident from his flashy shirt, boxers, and Kolhapuri chappals.

Returning as Pushpa's aide is Jagadeesh Prathap, reprising his role as Keshava.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa: The Rule Regional Cinema News
