Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to reach 25 million followers on Instagram

Allu Arjun recently touched 25 million followers on Instagram. With this, he has become the first male actor from South India to achieve this milestone

Allu Arjun has been a part of the film industry for two decades. A Telugu film actor, he has amassed the love of fans from across the country. After becoming the first Telugu actor to win the National Award, he has now achieved yet another milestone. With an immense and ever-growing fan base, he has become the first South Indian actor to gain 25 million followers on social media which is a huge number. The achievement has not only proved his popularity but also highlights the massive amount of appeal he gained globally.

After being a part of successful movies, the National Award winning actor who is a trendsetter and has distinct acting abilities, extends his fame on social media as well. Allu Arjun's journey to 25 million followers serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and entertainers, showcasing the power of talent and connection with the audience. Show gratitude towards his fans, he took to social media and wrote, 25M. Thankful. Grateful forever 🖤"

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa that was released in 2021 established him as a pan India star. In a candid chat with Variety last year, Allu Arjun attributed the triumph of Pushpa: The Rise to its deep-rootedness in ordinary lives and mundanity. He commented, “It’s the common man factor, it’s the characterizations’ attitude that truly resonated across diverse languages." Elucidating further, he said “Our aim was to craft a narrative that was authentic, unpolished, and deeply anchored. That genuine approach bore fruit; our intent wasn’t to mimic someone else but to remain true to ourselves, all the while appealing to a broader audience. The adage goes, to globalize is to localize.”

The film took Indian audiences by storm in 2022. From Arjun's rustic stylized character to his sunglasses and iconic hook step in 'Srivalli' that soon had netizens making dance challenge videos on YouTube and Instagram to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit track 'Oo Aantava,' the film was cemented as an instant classic in the Indian entertainment landscape.

Discussing the massive acclaim Pushpa: The Rise received, he emphasized the raised bar for Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated for a mid-2024 release. He remarked, “Pushpa 2, in my view, will elevate the excitement, transcending what Pushpa 1 offered. It promises to deliver more heart-pounding sequences.” Fans certainy can't wait to get that adrenaline rush again!