Vijay Varma turns photographer for Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhus long overdue meet
Vijay Varma turns photographer for Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'long overdue' meet

Updated on: 19 March,2024 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tamannaah Bhatia caught up in Mumbai at the Prime Video event. Vijay Varma turned photographer for the ladies as they bonded

Samantha, Tamannaah and Vijay

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some clicks from the Prime Video's event in Mumbai. Samantha dropped some pictures with Tamannaah on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Oh my love @Tamannaahspeaks. This meeting was long overdue." In the picture, they can be seen happily posing for the camera.



Another picture showed actor Vijay Varma clicking candid pictures of Tamannaah and Samantha. Samantha shared it and wrote, "Only love @Tamannaahspeaks @itsvijayvarma."


Tamannaah reposted both Instagram Stories and wrote, "Yaar meet me more often, @itsvijayvarma always clicking the best candid."

She reposted another Instagram Story and wrote, "Too longgggg Samuu."

They both met at Prime Video's event in Mumbai. Samantha and Varun Dhawan starring Indian version of 'Citadel' poster is finally out. Titled, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the Hindi series is created by the popular duo Raj and DK. 

Varun and Samantha were extremely excited as they opened up about their experiences working in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Interestingly, the names of Varun and Samantha's characters in the show are Honey and Bunny. Samantha also talked about the show, especially her action stunts. "I never would have imagined that I could action... till the last moment, I thought that I would not be able to do this. I am extremely grateful to Raj and DK to coming to my rescue," she said.

On the other hand, Tamannaah was there to announce her upcoming series, "Daring Partners" also featuring Diana Penty and Javed Jaffrey in the lead cast. The show revolves around two best-friends who embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah can be seen in 'Odela 2'. She also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham and the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' in her kitty.

Whereas, Samantha was seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Kushi' was released in theatres on September 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. 

