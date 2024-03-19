Bobby Deol recreates 'Jamal Kadu', Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor surprise actor with 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela'

Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor danced to 'Duniya Haseeno ka Mela' and it is all things fun

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Bobby Deol

Actor Bobby Deol is currently riding high on the success of his latest release ‘Animal’. Apart from his action, the star also received rave reviews for his entry in the film with an old Iranian song titled ‘Jamaal Jamaaloo’, which the makers have officially released as ‘Jamal Kudu’.

The song has garnered a lot of love, and a scene where Bobby puts a whisky glass on his head and balances it while dancing has become an iconic part of the entire movie. Everyone is trying to recreate the scene, and it looks like the fever has not yet subsided.

Yesterday, the entire Bollywood turned out for an event in the city. Bobby Deol was amongst the celebrities who attended the starry night. As the actor took the stage during the event, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor joined him to shake a leg. As soon as the actors took the stage, ‘Jamal Kudu’ played in the background and Bobby started recreating the iconic scene, but what made us all smile wider was Varun and Arjun’s actions. The two youngsters started copying Bobby Deol’s famous 90s dance step and the song changed to ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’.

'Animal' was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its depiction of misogyny. Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role. 'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Earlier, Bobby took to Instagram to express gratitude for showering love on his character. He wrote, "Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to each and every one of you for showering #TeamAnimal & Abrar with unconditional love."

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be seen in ‘Kanguva’. The teaser of the upcoming period action drama film, ‘Kanguva’, starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol, will be out today March 19th.