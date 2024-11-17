A viral video shows fans in Patna rushing towards a kiosk where reportedly passes were being distributed for the trailer launch of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'

Pushpa 2 trailer launch in Patna Pics/X

Stampede-like situation as 'Pushpa 2' fans grab passes for trailer launch in Patna

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of the year that everyone is eagerly waiting for. After the massive and groundbreaking success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the hype for the sequel is at its peak, and the makers are all set to take it to the next level with the biggest trailer launch event scheduled for today in Patna.

Fans throng to grab passes for ‘Pushpa 2’ trailer launch

A viral video shows fans in Patna rushing towards a kiosk where reportedly passes were being distributed for the trailer launch. This is set to be the grandest event in Indian cinema, with around 10,000 people expected to attend. The trailer will be unveiled at Gandhi Maidan from 5 pm onwards.

Sreeleela joins 'Pushpa 2' for dance number

Actress Sreeleela will make a special appearance in the upcoming movie for a dance number described as the "Kissik Song of the Year." Reports indicate that Sreeleela was paid Rs 2 crore for her appearance. Known for her magnetic screen presence and chart-topping song, 'Kurchi Madathapetti', alongside superstar Mahesh Babu, the 'Guntur Kaaram' star has become a much sought-after actor in Bollywood. The latest news was that Sree is being considered for the role of the other woman in the sequel to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

About Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar. The film not only showcased Allu Arjun’s exceptional performance but also portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and a captivating aura. The actor's steps from the movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, and Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

‘Pushpa 2’ was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.