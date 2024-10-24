The wait for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been a reduced a little. Check out the new release date of the much anticipated sequel of Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Listen to this article Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets a new release date x 00:00

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been among the most anticipated films of the year. It will mark the actor's first screen appearance after the hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021). After three years, Allu Arjun will be seen on the big screen and fans of the superstar have been eagerly waiting for the day. Now, in exciting news for fans, the wait for the release of the sequel to Pushpa has been reduced by a day. The film that was initially set to release on December 6 will now be released on December 5. The film went through several ups and downs related to the release date as it was initially planned to hit the screens in April 2024 and later was pushed for August 15.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a new poster of the film. In the poster, the star is seen smoking a pipe and looking at his gun very seriously.

He captioned the post: “#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.”

The producers of “Pushpa: The Rule” on Thursday held a press conference to announce the new date.

About Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli. The first installment 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021 and was loved by fans across India. The Telugu action drama had Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a coolie who rises in a syndicate that smuggles red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The film won the actor his first National Award for best actor.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to release on December 5. Meanwhile, the first week of December will witness the clash of two films at the box-office, the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’. Incidentally, both the films star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. While ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is fictional story, and is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘Chhaava’ is a period film.