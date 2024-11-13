With less than a month remaining until the release of the much-awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, we have got another interesting news

Pic/Instagram

The most-awaited film of the year 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been in the news since it started filming. With 'Pushpa: The Rise' having captivated audiences with its hit song Oo Antava, fans are in for another treat in the upcoming sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Recently, the makers released a new poster featuring Sreeleela. This time the 'Guntur Kaaram' actress Sreeleela will take center stage in an electrifying new song 'Kissik', dancing alongside Allu Arjun. However, there’s a noticeable difference in her pay compared to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s earnings for 'Oo Antava'.

Sreeleela and her rise to stardom

Sreeleela, who has been gaining attention for her strong performances and screen presence in recent films, will reportedly appear in an extravagant, high-energy number in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The song, which is expected to be a highlight of the film, will feature Sreeleela in a glamorous avatar. Known for her magnetic screen presence and chart-topping song, 'Kurchi Madathapetti', alongside superstar Mahesh Babu, the 'Guntur Kaaram' star has become a much sought-after actor in Bollywood. The latest news was that Sree is being considered for the role of the other woman in the sequel to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Recently, excitement grew as a behind-the-scenes image from the shoot surfaced, showing Sreeleela dressed in an elaborate black outfit adorned with jewels, standing beside Allu Arjun in his iconic Pushpa look. The new song is already creating a buzz, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if it will match the success of 'Oo Antava'.

Difference between Samantha and Sreeleela's payment

Reports indicate that Sreeleela was paid Rs 2 crore for her appearance, while Samantha reportedly received Rs 5 crore for her role in the previous film’s popular item song—a substantial difference, with Samantha’s pay around 60% higher. Before signing Sreeleela, the makers also approached Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Stree 2'. The actress demanded a fee of Rs. 5 crore, which the makers weren't ready to give, so they started looking for other options, and eventually, Sreeleela was signed.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will see the return of stylish stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Pushpa has become a brand in the country that has set a new benchmark of success. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 5th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film's music is from T-Series.