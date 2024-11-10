With less than a month remaining until the release of the much-awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the makers have dropped another interesting news

Pic/Instagram

South sensation Sreeleela is all set to make a cameo appearance in a special song sequence in the highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The sequel to the blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', starring National Award winner Allu Arjun as the fierce red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, and his love interest Srivalli played by Rashmika Mandanna, , is already creating massive buzz across the country, and this new addition of the special song featuring Sreeleela is sure to elevate the excitement.

Sreeleela to feature in a special song of 'Pushpa 2'

The makers have announced Sreeleela’s entry in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in a special song, with an amazing poster -

With 'Oo Antava' featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'Pushpa: The Rise' already gave us a blockbuster song that created a global sensation. It has become one of the most popular songs worldwide. Now, icon star Allu Arjun is set to break a leg alongside South India’s dancing queen, Sreeleela in the song 'Kissik'. With the trailer announcement coming soon, this latest update about the special song has stirred up excitement among the public. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Sreeleela and her rising stardom

Sreeleela, who has been gaining attention for her strong performances and screen presence in recent films, will reportedly appear in an extravagant, high-energy number in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The song, which is expected to be a highlight of the film, will feature Sreeleela in a glamorous avatar. Known for her magnetic screen presence and chart-topping song, 'Kurchi Madathapetti', alongside superstar Mahesh Babu, the 'Guntur Kaaram' star has become a much sought-after actor in Bollywood. The latest news was that Sree is being considered for the role of the other woman in the sequel to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will see the return of stylish stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Pushpa has become a brand in the country that has set a new benchmark of success. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 5th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film's music is from T-Series.

Within an hour, the poster of the song garnered more than half a million likes and tons of comments. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of the Pataudi star Saif Ali Khan also commented on the song's poster with fire emojis.