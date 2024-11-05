A month before the release of Chhaava and Pushpa, the makers of Vicky Kaushal's period drama has decided to avoid the clash

Stills from Pushpa: The Rule and Chhaava

Listen to this article Exclusive: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava clash averted x 00:00

The big December clash at the box office between Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has been averted. Both films were scheduled to be released in the first week of December. While Pushpa: The Rule was scheduled for December 5, Vicky Kaushal's historical drama was scheduled for December 6. The makers of the historical drama have decided to move the release date of their film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mid-day has learnt that Vicky Kaushal's historical epic, Chhaava, will not be arriving on December 6, thereby averting the box office clash with much-anticipated Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Chhaava makers are likely to advance the release date. An official release date will be announced soon.

About Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli. The first installment 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021 and was loved by fans across India. The Telugu action drama had Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a coolie who rises in a syndicate that smuggles red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The film won the actor his first National Award for best actor. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to release on December 5. Meanwhile, the first week of December will witness the clash of two films at the box-office, the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’. Incidentally, both the films star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. While ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is fictional story, and is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘Chhaava’ is a period film.

About Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Chhaava, an adaptation of the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant, sees Rashmika Mandanna play Sambhaji’s wife Yesubai, Divya Dutta as his stepmother Soyarabai and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Vicky Kaushal will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj