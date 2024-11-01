Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and dropped major hint of celebrating the festival of lights with actor Vijay Deverakonda and his family in Hyderabad

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna celebrates Diwali with Vijay Deverakonda and his family, see pics x 00:00

It's the festive season and a time to celebrate with friends and family. Most actors have also taken a break from work and spending quality time with their near and dear ones. Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures from her Diwali celebration.

In the first two pictures, Rashmika can be seen happily posing with a plate full of lit diyas. She is seen dressed in a traditional white outfit for the occasion. In the last two pictures, she is seen posing on a wooden staircase.

She captioned the photos, "Diwali photoshoot doneeeee! Happiest Diwali my lovelies".

She credited actor Anand Deverakonda, brother of Vijay Deverakonda for the pictures.

"Photo credits : @ananddeverakonda Thankyouuuu Anandaaaa!," she wrote in the comment section.

On Thursday, Vijay also took to his Instagram feed to share family pictures clicked on Diwali day. He is seen dressed in a green kurta for the occasion. Sharing the pictures from the celebration, he wrote, "Happy Diwali my lovessss. Sending you all bigg hugs and my love."

Fans took to the comment section and said that the pictures were clicked by Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika's Diwali post connection with Vijay Deverakonda:

The stairs on which Rashmika posed are from Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad house. The 'Kushi' actor had previously shared pictures of himself from the very same spot.

Take a look:

Time and again, Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be in a relationship. However, they have never addressed the same.

When Ranbir Kapoor hinted at Rashmika dating Vijay:

During the promotions of 'Animal' last year, Rashmika's co-star Ranbir Kapoor seemingly confirmed the news of Rashmika and Vijay's relationship during the 'Unstoppable with NBK' show. On Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Unstoppable With NBK,' the veteran actor asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rashmika to choose a film between 'Animal' and 'Arjun Reddy,' with the latter starring Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ranbir teased her by asking Rashmika to pick who is a better actor between him and her 'real hero,' Vijay.

Nandamuri Balakrishna then asked Sandeep to call Vijay. That's when Ranbir playfully said, 'Sir, let Rashmika call, Vijay won't pick his (Sandeep's) call.' However, Vijay didn't answer any of their calls. Later, he dialed Sandeep, and then he handed it over to Rashmika. Vijay asked her, 'What's up, re?' She warned him that the call had been put on speaker.

Later in the episode, Rashmika revealed 'Arjun Reddy' was one of the first films she watched after moving to Hyderabad. Ranbir then shared that Sandeep met Rashmika at the success party of the film on Vijay's terrace for the first time. She blushed and said, 'It's not necessary to give all this information.'

For the unversed, The pair first appeared in the movie 'Geetha Govindam' (2018), written and directed by Parasuram, and fans adored their on-screen chemistry. On the work front, Rashmika was most recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal,’ while Vijay was last seen in ‘Khushi.’