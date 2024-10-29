Breaking News
Rashmika Mandanna on the occasion of Dhanteras: ‘I love borrowing gold jewellery from my mom’

Updated on: 29 October,2024 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna always goes to her mother to add a touch of gold jewellery to her beauty. She says, “Gold has timeless beauty and meaning"

Rashmika Mandanna Pic/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is an actress who has set examples of success with her back-to-back hits. She has built a pan-India persona by doing superhit films across various languages. Moreover, as an actress who gracefully holds titles like National Crush, Crushmika, and Srivalli. She is also known as the Golden Girl or Asharfi Girl.


Rashmika Mandanna on celebrating Dhanteras


As the nation celebrates the festival of Dhanteras today, Rashmika’s connection to these titles such as Golden Girl and Asharfi adds a special significance to the occasion. As the festive season begins with Dhanteras today, Rashmika said in an interview, “It is always so heartwarming to see everyone come together. Now, with my busy schedule, I cherish spending time with my family whenever I can, soaking in the spirit of these special occasions. Dhanteras is such a beautiful festival that brings a lot of joy and positive energy to everyone around.”


“Dhanteras is all about new beginnings, and I love the idea of embracing positive changes and fresh starts. This year, I haven’t bought anything specific, but I’m excited about all the new experiences and opportunities coming my way,” she added.

Rashmika always goes to her mother to add a touch of gold jewelry to her beauty. She says, “Gold has timeless beauty and meaning. My mom has some lovely pieces of gold jewelry, and I love borrowing from her whenever there’s a special occasion—it adds a nice touch of tradition.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s acting front 

Beyond her fashion prowess, Rashmika is also a powerhouse on the film front, boasting a remarkable slate of over eight films.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. She has then featured in Kannada films like 'Anjani Putra', 'Chamak', Telugu movies-- 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Dear Comrade', 'Bheeshma', and 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Rashmika has also starred in the Hindi action drama movie 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

From her anticipated role as Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to her collaborations with stars like Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', Dhanush and Nagarjuna in 'Kubera', Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava', Dev Mohan in 'Rainbow', Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar', and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal Park', her diverse projects showcase her incredible versatility and promise.

