Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with his fans, showcasing a sweet gesture from none other than his 'Pushpa' co-star, Rashmika Mandanna. The adorable actress, who played the iconic role of Srivalli in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Allu Arjun shared the lovely note and a thoughtful gift he had received from Rashmika. In his post, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm gesture, further highlighting the bond they share off-screen as well!

The note read, “My mother had said gifting someone silver brings luck to the person who’s receiving them. I hope this small silver and sweets brings you more luck, positivity and love. Wishing you and your beautiful family a very happy Diwali! Love, Rashmika Mandanna.”

In reply to this, Allu wrote, “Thank You My Dear. Need lots of luck now”

Rashmika, affectionately known as the "Asharfi girl," is gearing up to reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Fans can’t wait to see her back on screen, bringing her charm and emotional depth to the character. Srivalli has become one of the most beloved characters in recent cinema, and Rashmika’s portrayal has left a lasting impact on audiences. As she prepares for her return to the big screen, her thoughtful gift to Allu Arjun is yet another reminder of the love and respect the two share on screen & off screen! "

About Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli. The first installment 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021 and was loved by fans across India. The Telugu action drama had Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a coolie who rises in a syndicate that smuggles red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The film won the actor his first National Award for best actor.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to release on December 5. Meanwhile, the first week of December will witness the clash of two films at the box-office, the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’. Incidentally, both the films star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. While ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is fictional story, and is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘Chhaava’ is a period film.