Rajinikanth's luxurious home in Chennai's Poes Garden was among the many houses in the Tamil Nadu capital that witnesses flooding this week. The civic authorities swung to action quickly and pumped out the water

Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth's luxurious home in Chennai's Poes Garden got flooded as the city saw heavy rainfalls starting earlier this week. Several areas including the posh locality of Poes Garden that houses several celebrities has flooded during the recent rain in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Visuals on social media show his villa, located in the posh residential locality in Teynampet, inundated in rainwater. The intensity of the rain coupled with the overwhelmed drainage system of the city led to water accumulation around the villa that houses Rajinikanth and his family.

According to reports, emergency measures were promptly initiated by the civic authorities who started the process of pumping out water using technology. Rajinikanth's staff is ensuring that flood management activities are carried out smoothly with minimal damage to property.

Several other celebrity homes are also facing similar issues.

Superstar Rajinikanth's health update

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after complaining of ill health. The superstar, who was in the middle of shooting director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' was hospitalised due to a swollen blood vessel. The filmmaker had also addressed rumours of the actor feeling discomfort during the film’s shoot which led to the deterioration of his health.

Lokesh Kanagaraj told the media, “Rajini sir is recovering well, I spoke to him over the phone. I want to clarify something. He informed the team around forty days ago that he would undergo treatment. So, it’s sad to see false news spread on social media. Ultimately, Rajini sir’s health is more important than shooting for Coolie. If he had any discomfort on sets, we would’ve cancelled shooting, and the entire unit would’ve been by his side at the hospital. It was disheartening to see such falsehood being peddled by YouTubers.”

According to a bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. The hospital's senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned. "We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days (sic)," the bulletin read.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated film 'Coolie.' While specific details remain under wraps, a recently released monochrome teaser featuring the actor has already captivated audiences. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, confronting adversaries with a belt made of gold watches, generating significant excitement among fans. 'Coolie' marks a notable collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Sun Pictures backing the project. Rumours suggest that Sivakarthikeyan may play a significant role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film has yet to be announced.

In addition to 'Coolie,' Rajinikanth will also appear in 'Vettaiyan,' where he shares the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.