Anurag Kashyap has joined the team of Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film 'Leo'

Anurag Kashyap and Vijay

Listen to this article Anurag Kashyap onboards Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo x 00:00

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always expressed his admiration for cinema coming from South India and the artists belonging to the South film industry. Now, he is all set to feature in ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film 'Leo' starring Vijay in the lead. The film had gone on floors earlier this year. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the film.

While not much has been revealed about Kashyap's role in the film, it is being reported that he will play an important role. Earlier, in an interview, Anurag expressed his wish to die in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

ADVERTISEMENT

The team of 'Leo' only has a few days of shoot left before wrapping the shooting of the film. Kashyap has joined the film and will shoot his portions in the final schedule of the film. Reportedly, the team will go back to Kashmir to shoot patchwork scenes.

Recently, in an interview with Indiaglitz, Anurag expressed his wish to be part of Lokesh's films. He said, "I want to do a death scene in Lokesh’s film. He gives glorious death to his actors. I want to die in one of his films. I just don’t need a role. I need to just die in a glorious way in his film."

Earlier today, the filmmaker took to Twitter to acknowledge the Tamil film Subramaniapuram by director Sasikumar as it as the film that inspired him to make 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'. " 5 years to the film that inspired me so much that it led us to make Gangs of Wasseypur. Congratulations Sasi Kumar and team".

Meanwhile, Vijay shared the first look from the film on his birthday last month. In the first look poster, Vijay can be seen giving a ferocious expression as he uses a hammer to hit a living being, which is not clearly visible in the poster. Behind Vijay is a wolf, looking equally ferocious.

'Leo' will also act as Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt debut in Tamil cinema. Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast.

The film started shooting earlier this year. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram', headlined by cinema veteran Kamal Haasan.