With eight days to go for Pushpa 2’s release, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna wrapped up the film yesterday; makers race against time to meet the deadline

(From left) Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Angaaron from Pushpa 2

The countdown has begun as Pushpa 2: The Rule is only eight days away from release. Usually in the last fortnight, the actors are busy city-hopping and promoting their upcoming film. But things are a little different with Allu Arjun’s mega release. Until yesterday, the superstar was busy shooting the action drama. mid-day has learnt that Arjun and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna filmed a romantic song in Hyderabad between November 23 and 26, following which director Sukumar called it a wrap on the movie.

That’s cutting it quite close. Sukumar’s ambitious sequel had begun with a test shoot in October 2022 and was originally slated to be an Independence Day 2024 offering. However, the makers later pushed its release to December 5. Now, it turns out days after launching Pushpa 2’s trailer in Patna on November 17, the leads rushed back to the set. A source reveals, “After promoting their song Kissik in Chennai, Rashmika and Allu flew off to Hyderabad on November 21 to shoot the last romantic song. It has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and choreographed by Sekhar Vulli VJ and Ganesh Acharya. Filming began on November 23 with Allu sporting his flamboyant look and Rashmika dressed in a saree. After three days of shoot, the project was finally wrapped up on November 26.”

What made the makers keep the song for the last minute? The leading man’s busy date diary, we’re told. The insider explains, “The film’s principal photography was completed in late August. As per initial plans, this number was to be shot in early September. But Allu Arjun had to trim his beard and report to another movie’s shoot. As a result, the song kept getting pushed. Finally, this month, he grew his beard in keeping with his look in Pushpa 2 and faced the camera.”

There has been talk that Pushpa 2—also starring Fahadh Faasil—may not be able to meet its December 5 release considering the post-production is still on. But the source insists that the team is racing towards the goalpost. “Sukumar was working on the post-production simultaneously,” adds the source.