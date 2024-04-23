Fahadh Faasil: Malayalam films lack OTT support

Fahadh Faasil explains how Malayalam cinema’s biz model is different from rest of India’s

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, acclaimed for his recent release, Aavesham, has chalked out the difference between Malayalam cinema and the rest of Indian cinema. The actor, renowned for his roles in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Kumbalangi Nights (2019), Malik (2021), Joji (2021), and others, highlighted that Malayalam cinema still lacks substantial support from OTT platforms.

In an interview, Faasil said, “The trade has grown for Malayalam cinema, but our films even now don’t have a solid back-up of an online streaming platform. We need to prove our mettle in theatres for any of these things to come in. Unlike the rest of India, where almost 80 per cent of films are sold even before the shoot is started, things are different for us.”

Faasil claims that in case of Malayalam films, the potential of a movie is determined first, before OTT platforms put it out for streaming purposes.

The actor said, “Our model is not that, we need to finish the film and release it to demonstrate its potential before it gains traction on OTT platforms. This approach has influenced our industry’s cinematic culture, emphasising the importance of crafting compelling stories and producing quality content.” Faasil will next be seen as the antagonist in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

