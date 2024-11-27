An old video of Salman Khan’s controversial statements about the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks has resurfaced; 'Pushpa 2' new track has failed to strike a chord with listeners

Salman Khan, Sreeleela in Kissik Pic/AFP, Instagram

Old video brewing new trouble

An old video of Salman Khan’s controversial statements about the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks has resurfaced. In 2010, Salman had made headlines for his comments during an interview with a Pakistani TV channel. He appeared to absolve Pakistan, claiming its government had no role in the attacks. Salman was heard saying, “Too much hype has been created around the 26/11 attacks because elite people were targeted. Attacks have happened on trains and in small towns too, but no one talked about it so much. Everybody knows that the Pakistani government was not behind it and it was a terrorist attack. More than anything, our security had failed.” Yesterday, on the 16th anniversary of the horrific attacks, netizens trolled Salman for his remarks. At the time, Salman had apologised, claiming his words were twisted. The video’s sudden resurgence, amid his ongoing threats, makes us wonder about the timing.

Just came across this clip of Salman Khan talking about the 26/11 Attacks to a Pakistani news channel and apparently giving a clean chit to the Pakistan Govt! pic.twitter.com/gYSvGkevxU — Harpreet (@CestMoiz) October 22, 2024

All is well

Speculation has been rife about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heading for splitsville. While the couple has yet to address the rumours, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has quashed them with a kind gesture towards Shrima Rai, Aishwarya’s sister-in-law. Recently, Shrima shared an Instagram story dedicated to Shweta and Nikhil Nanda. In the photo, she thanked the couple for sending a surprise bouquet of flowers to her house. The photo went viral, with many expressing surprise at the unexpected interaction between the families. Sharing the photo, Shrima wrote, “Thank you, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta. This is stunning...” However, the reason behind the gesture remains unclear.

It’s a wrap!

Kajol penned a heartwarming note for the team after wrapping up the second season of The Trial. She shared a string of pictures on Instagram, including a cake-cutting ceremony with the entire cast and crew. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Aaaaaaaaand it’s a wrap. Another project done. Another family disbanded. Another marathon finished. So grateful to all these people for this awesome, amazing experience (sic)!” She tagged actors Jisshu Sengupta and Aseem Hatangdi in the post. Kajol will next appear in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, an actioner directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati.

Oo antava over Kissik

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise became a sensation in 2021. Hoping to recreate its magic, the makers of the film’s second instalment released the song Kissik featuring Sreeleela. However, it seems the new track has failed to strike a chord with listeners. Released by T-Series on YouTube on Monday, the song, sung by Lothika and Sublashini with music by Devi Sri Prasad and lyrics by Raqueeb Alam, drew heavy criticism. In the comments section, listeners compared it to Dhinchak Pooja’s productions. One wrote, “It seems to be like a Dhinchak Pooja production song,” with another responding, “Dhinchak Pooja jyada best hai.” Another commented, “Yeh kya bana diya bhai [What have you made?].” One viewer remarked, “Mood kharaab kar diya [spoilt the mood].”