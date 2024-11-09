Samantha has put martial arts into her daily routine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who collaborates with Raj & DK once again for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' explained, “I think I've now put in martial arts and a little bit of action into my daily routine"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Instagram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu executed action blocks with Raj and DK in ‘The Family Man’ season 2. She now returns for a lead role in the spy thriller ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ alongside Varun Dhawan. Samantha tells Mid-day that she’s added martial arts to her daily routine since she never has time to prepare for such roles.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who collaborates with Raj & DK once again for an actioner explained, “I think I've now put in martial arts and a little bit of action into my daily routine. I'm not waiting for them to give me specific training just for the action. I've just put it into my routine now because I need to be prepared. You never know when they'll call. They are going to do and I don't I never have enough time to prepare for the kind of action that they are looking at.”

She added, “Things get changed on set. They really like these long shots, right, where they refuse to call ‘cut’. And so you have to end up doing all of the stunts convincingly, but it's an exciting challenge. I mean, it's not often that a female actor gets to also engage in some badassery.”

When asked how many hours of training, she asserted, “I have absolutely no social life.”

About Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ shows Samantha as Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the duo navigates a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Interestingly, Samantha and Varun play her parents in the Indian version.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ commenced streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.