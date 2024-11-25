Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, Pic/AFP

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is garnering rave reviews, courtesy of his latest film ‘I Want To Talk’ mentioned his actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the first time amid their ongoing divorce rumours. In an interview, Abhishek thanked the former Miss World for staying at home with their daughter Aaradhya, while he went out to make movies.

Abhishek Bachchan thanks Aishwarya for being at home

Aishwarya has only been a part of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and hasn’t been active on the film front. In an interview with The Hindu, Junior Bachchan recalled how his mother Jaya Bachchan also stepped away from acting for the sake of her children. “My mother stopped acting when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. We never felt the void of Dad not being around. I think at the end of the day after work, you come home at night,” he said.

Drawing parallels between Jaya and Aishwarya, Abhishek added, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person,” he said.

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations.

Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles.

In July, the ‘Taal’ actress attended Anant Ambani’s wedding solo with her daughter Aaradhya, while the Bachchan family was present in full force. This further fuelled speculation about potential issues in her marriage.

Additionally, during a recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the iconic song "Kajra Re," referencing Abhishek and Rani Mukerji but notably omitting Aishwarya, who also appeared in the music video.

'I Want to Talk' is directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars Abhishek in the lead role. The story explores complex emotional dynamics with Abhishek playing a pivotal character in the film grappling with deep emotional conflict. Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri have produced the project under Rising Sun Films. The film released in theatres on November 22.