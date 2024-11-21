Breaking News
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to reports about his family amid rumours of Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce

Updated on: 21 November,2024 05:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan has penned a note talking about reports in the media about his family. This comes amid rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's alleged divorce

For months it has been rumoured that actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are headed for a divorce. The couple has never addressed the same- either denying or confirming the news. The rumours got stronger as Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were not seen with Bachchan family at several important occasions. Even on Aishwarya's birthday earlier this month, there were no social media posts from the Bachchan family including Abhishek who would otherwise regularly post for his wife. All these led to fans believing that the rumours around the separation is true. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has addressed the reports on his family doing the rounds. While he did not specifically mention Abhishek and Aishwarya, netizens seem to be convinced that senior Bachchan was addressing the divorce reports. 


Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he usually does not discuss family matters


Bachchan said he rarely discusses his family publicly as he believes in respecting boundaries and maintaining privacy. "It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me," Bachchan wrote. Though the cinema veteran didn't specify in what context he was making these comments, Bachchan said information these days is not properly verified and often used strategically for commercial purposes.


"Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society," he said.

"But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark?" he added.

Bachchan said any information provided with a hint of doubt is a trap for readers. "When you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..
"your content is done , not just for that one moment, but for many moments ..the reader when they react to it gives content expansion. The reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that be , give credence to the write," the actor said.

Bachchan, 82, also expressed a concern about the ethical implications of such practices. "Fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over .. how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands .. your conscience, if ever you have one, has been overridden," he added. 

(with inputs from PTI)

