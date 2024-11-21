The Bachchan father-son duo was seen having a fun chit-chat on the sets of Sony TV's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Abhishek was joined by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar

This Friday, Amitabh Bachchan hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ on Sony Entertainment Television will see the cast of ‘I Want to Talk’ with Abhishek Bachchan, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, and author Arjun Sen gracing the hot seat and engage in many light-hearted and inspirational conversations. But what truly stole the show was a hilarious showdown between the father-son duo, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, as they embarked on a playful battle to answer the ultimate question, ‘Who’s the Better Bachchan?’

Shoojit Sircar becomes the referee at Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

To spice up the battle, Shoojit Sircar was roped in as the referee to help decide the winner in this light-hearted face-off. With his signature mischievous charm, Abhishek Bachchan kickstarted the segment by saying, I’m going to ask you a few tough questions. Let’s deviate from KBC today and play, ‘Who’s the Better Bachchan!’”

The first question to Shoojit from Abhishek was about punctuality, “Between the two of us, who’s more punctual on shoot?” Shoojit, without hesitation, pointed to Big B, saying, “Abhishek is always on time, and that’s something he got from you.”Amitabh, with his characteristic wit, laughed and quipped, “Ekdum diplomat hai yeh!”

But the main highlight was when Abhishek asked, “Who’s cooler between the both of us?” the audience instantly shouted Big B’s name, rooting for the legendary star. Abhishek, ever quick with his humour, replied, “Let me settle this. He was part of a song where he rapped a line that goes, ‘Cool ka main school hoon’ toh, cool toh yeh hi hai!” He then added with a wink, “Kyunki yeh jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain.” This engaging father-and-son banter left everyone entertained with their infectious camaraderie.

Abhishek Bachchan's film 'I Want To Talk'

When the trailer of Abhishek's upcoming film, 'I Want to Talk' was launched, it was successful in intriguing the viewers and stirring up a conversation. The film also has a deeper personal meaning for the director Shoojit as Abhishek revealed that it is based on the real-life story of one of his dear friends. The film will be released in theatres on November 22.

Abhishek has had a fair share of ups and downs at the box office with only two films released theatrically in the past six years- 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Ghoomer'. However, the actor has appeared in a lot of OTT projects like, 'Ludo', 'Bob Biswas', 'The Big Bull', 'Dasvi' and 'Breathe Into the Shadows'. The actor will next be seen in an Amazon Prime Video original 'Be Happy', Anurag Basu's 'Gulab Jamun', 'Housefull 5', and in the highly anticipated 'Dhoom' franchise where he will reprise his role.