Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in the 2023 cricket drama Ghoomer' with Saiyami Kher will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's directorial 'I Want To Talk' releasing on November 22

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film 'I Want To Talk'. Recently, the actor opened up about the film, his role, his transformation journey, and his experience of shooting with Shoojit Sircar. Abhishek mentioned how shooting with Shoojit was a surreal learning experience and has changed him in many ways.

Shoojit Sircar is known for his commitment to the craft and special stories that he brings in front of the audience. His films are known for leaving an unforgettable impression on viewer's minds, they deliver something which the audience ponders about even after exiting the theatre. The filmmaker is known for his films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Piku', 'October', 'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Pink', 'Madras Cafe' and 'Sardar Udham'. Although the actor has worked several times with Big B, 'I Want To Talk' is the first project where he has collaborated with Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan talks about the film and his past movies at the box office

At the music launch event of 'I Want To Talk' Abhishek opened up about his character in the film and his physical transformation. The 'Bob Biswas' actor said, "There’s always a huge beeline outside his office because the experience of making a film with him is very transformative. Not just physically, but from what you see too". The actor also mentioned that the huge belly visible on the actor at the film's poster is real and not a prosthetic. The actor gained weight specifically for the film which he has now shed.

Further, he said, "But it’s been a learning experience. It’s been life-changing. And I hope that we’ve managed to make a bit of a difference to you too during the three hours that you spend in the cinema watching the film. We’ve worked hard. It’s a very sincere effort. Today, a new song 'Gum Ho Kahan' by Taba Chake was released.

Talking about the film, the actor mentioned, "It reassures you that there’s a little space for everybody out there. And I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life. We’re all stuck in the rut of life, we’re doing what we’re doing. Some of us have got corporate jobs, some of us are artists, and life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it."

While praising Shoojit's style of shooting, Abhishek said that the director always tries to do something different from the mainstream commercial films and his style of storytelling is truly unique, feels like a "breath of fresh air" and the director gave him the confidence to 'do something different'.

When asked about his film's failure at the box office, the actor replied, “In life, everything you do should be memorable. The success and failure of any endeavour in life, be it business, sports, or film, is not in your hands. What’s in your hands is that the memory associated with making whatever you’re making is memorable.”

A week ago, the film's trailer was launched and it has intrigued the viewers and stirred up a conversation. The film also has a deeper personal meaning for the director Shoojit as Abhishek revealed that it is based on the real-life story of one of his dear friends. The film will be released in theatres on November 22.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front and upcoming projects

Abhishek has had a fair share of ups and downs at the box office with only two films released theatrically in the past six years- 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Ghoomer'. However, the actor has appeared in a lot of OTT projects like, 'Ludo', 'Bob Biswas', 'The Big Bull', 'Dasvi' and 'Breathe Into the Shadows'. The actor will next be seen in an Amazon Prime Video original 'Be Happy', Anurag Basu's 'Gulab Jamun', 'Housefull 5', and in the highly anticipated 'Dhoom' franchise where he will reprise his role.