Nimrat Kaur shares video on ‘friendship and jealousy’ amid dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

Updated on: 11 November,2024 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur shared a humorous reel about friendships that make people jealous, amidst dating rumours with her “Dasvi” co-star Abhishek Bachchan

Nimrat Kaur shares video on 'friendship and jealousy' amid dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan

Actress Nimrat Kaur recently shared a humorous reel about friendships that make people jealous, amidst dating rumours with her “Dasvi” co-star Abhishek Bachchan.


Taking to her Instagram handle, Kaur shared a reel where she sits on the floor and lip-syncs to the trending dialogue, “Friendhip inni pakki honi chahiye di, loki dekhte hi jal jaye, jal jaan. Kahe 'haww', aida.” (Friendship should be so strong that people feel jealous just by looking at it. They should say, 'Wow,' like that.”)


Alongside the reel, she captioned, “Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi… tag your BFF!! #friendship #bffgoals #sundaytimepass #weekendvibes #pakkadost #trendingreels.”


 
 
 
 
 
On Monday, the ‘Airlift’ star also shared an inspiring quote from Ram Dasson her Insta stories. The note read, “Our journey is about being more deeply involved in life and yet less attached to it.”

Recently, Nimrat has been in the headlines following an unverified Reddit claim that she is in a relationship with Abhishek and that they grew close during the filming of their film “Dasvi”, which was released in 2022. Since then, she has faced backlash on social media, with some accusing her of breaking Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage. However, a source close to the Bachchan family dismissed these rumours, calling them “mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish.”

The source stated, “There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping silent as he has a lot going on in his life right now and has been advised to avoid any controversies.”

Speaking to the media, Nimrat addressed the rumours, clarifying that no matter what she does, people will say what they want. She added that there’s no stopping the gossip, so she chooses to focus on her work instead.

nimrat kaur abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan Entertainment News bollywood news

