Nimrat Kaur: Couldn’t have gone ahead knowing I let this pass

Nimrat says fronting School of Lies was a no-brainer, thanks to ‘game-changer’ of a story and the chance to work with Paatal Lok director Avinash Arun

Nimrat Kaur is not new to long-format storytelling, having featured in The Test Case (2017), Wayward Pines (2016), and the award-winning series, Homeland. Headlining her latest web series, School of Lies, was an easy decision. For the actor, the draw was collaborating with director Avinash Arun. “I had always wanted to work with Avinash. I was curious to know what he would make after Killa [2014] and Paatal Lok [2020]. I have done a lot of long-format series abroad, but in India, I found myself more drawn to films. But this story was a game-changer. I couldn’t have gone ahead knowing I let this pass,” she smiles.

Nimrat Kaur plays a student counsellor in the series

In the Disney+ Hotstar offering, Kaur plays a student counsellor trying to get to the bottom of a child’s mysterious disappearance from the boarding school. She found the perfect inspiration in her sister Rubina. “My sister was formerly a student counsellor. I had observed her closely for many years. The ability to connect with a child and to think like them is the most crucial part of the job.”

Avinash Arun

It seems Kaur has made a conscious choice to do more work in India. After 'Dasvi' last year, the actor has a busy 2023 with School of Lies, Happy Teachers’ Day, and Sky Force with Akshay Kumar. “It’s not a calculated move at all. I’m an emotional person who decides on projects that make it to my heart. I don’t care if it’s made in Iran, India or Europe. The question is — is it something I’d like to watch? If it is, I will chase it.” A prime example is the upcoming second season of the Apple TV+ series, Foundation, in which she features in episodes one and six. “I got to work with Jared Harris, one of my all-time favourite actors. It was the most educating experience of my career. It was an honour to be a small part of this big franchise.”

Having started out with music videos, Kaur graduated to movies and web shows, emerging as a dependable actor over the years. Nearing the two-decade mark in the industry, she reflects, “I haven’t cracked the code [to success]. What takes you forward is remaining curious, not getting bored and never allowing yourself to stagnate.”