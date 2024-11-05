Shoojit Sircar is come back with yet another promising film. The director who is known for films like Piku and Gulabor Sitabo will soon be releasing I Want To Talk starring Abhishek Bachchan

There are the films that promise scale, the power of technology and heart-thumping action, and then there are films that touch the soul and feel like a breath of fresh air, a warm hug and you know it Shoojit Sircar turning on this magic with his ability to make every scene talk to your heart. Add to that the acting prowess of Abhishek Bachchan who almost disappears as he lets the character take over the screen. The short trailer creates an undeniable expectation of the extraordinary.

I Want To Talk trailer

The trailer shows Abhishek in multiple looks as he portrays the extraordinary journey of his character of Arjun through his various challenges and a unique perspective of the way he sees life.

The trailer promises of life-changing lessons blended with subtle situational humour, which is a signature Shoojit Sircar style. The film stars an eclectic mix in the star cast including Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo. The moments captured in the trailer keep the viewers curious and craving for more. The trailer promises to take viewers on an unforgettable journey of life and the choice of how one chooses to live it.

The film's screenplay, penned by Ritesh Shah, is expected to leave a lasting impact with its sharp dialogue and emotional depth. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in a bold new avatar, marking a significant departure from his earlier roles. He plays a man at the crossroads of life, navigating complex relationships and grappling with his own inner turmoil.

This is the first time that Shoojit Sircar is directing Abhishek Bachchan. The filmmaker has previously worked with Abhishek's superstar father Amitabh Bachchan in Piku and Gulabo Sitabo. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic war drama ‘Yahaan’. He rose to prominence in Hindi cinema with the critically and commercially successful social romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor’ which starred actor Ayushmann Khurrana in his debut role. The film was feted with the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The director followed it a year later with the political action thriller ‘Madras Cafe’ starring John Abraham in the lead role. His next film ‘Piku’ (2015) received widespread critical acclaim upon release and emerged as a major box-office success.

Set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 22nd, the film is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.